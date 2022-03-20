AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting with newly elected Punjab MLAs today

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with his party MLAs from Punjab via video conference on Sunday.

The meeting of the AAP MLAs will be held in Mohali and Kejriwal will join it via video conferencing from Delhi at 12 noon.

In the meeting, Kejriwal is expected to guide the newly elected MLAs on governance issues as well as review a blueprint for the road ahead.

The virtual meeting comes just a day after the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab instated a new cabinet consisting of 10 ministers including a woman.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Soon after the oath taking ceremony, Mann held the first cabinet meeting with his council of ministers and announced and approved filling up 25,000 vacant posts in various state departments, including 10,000 in the police force.

This "historic" decision is believed to open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in the government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism, he said.

The AAP logged a sweeping win in the recently elected Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member House.

The AAP leader and the party`s face for recently held Punjab Assembly polls Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16 in Bhagat Singh’s native village Khatakar Kalan.

