AAP-Congress Alliance: Will It Happen In Delhi, Punjab Ahead Of 2024 Polls? Key Meet Today

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the opposition alliance is facing a dilemma over seat sharing. Amid this, a crucial meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scheduled to take place in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting of the National Executive and the National Council will be conducted through video conferencing. The meeting has been convened after Kejriwal returned from Vipassana in Delhi.

The meeting is very important as it comes in the backdrop of the third notice issued to Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sources said that Kejriwal may have to appear before the ED on January 3 in the Delhi Excise Policy case. However, AAP has claimed that the ED’s summons is politically motivated. It is worth mentioning that CM Kejriwal was also summoned by the CBI in the same case in April 2023. What is the fate of the INDIA alliance in Delhi-Punjab?

AAP Vs Congress Face Off

Politics is a game of changing alliances. In the last five years, parties with divergent ideologies have forged partnerships for power, from Jammu and Kashmir to Maharashtra and Bihar. Despite the emergence of the India Block by the opposition, it is hard to say whether the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party will be able to join hands in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Punjab, forgetting their past differences. Because there are continuous reports that the AAP is preparing to go solo in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, instead of allying with the Congress.

However, it has a lukewarm attitude in Delhi. In the midst of such speculations and conjectures, the question arises that there are some gaps between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi and Punjab. It seems difficult to melt the ice of resentment in the relations. In such a situation, will there be any way out? Which will result in a seat-sharing formula for all seven seats in Delhi and 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Today, about 300 members can participate in this meeting of AAP. Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that there could be a discussion on the elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats in Delhi.

What Is AAP’s Stand In Punjab?

According to sources in AAP, many party leaders in Punjab are not willing to tie up with the Congress. But an alliance is possible in Delhi. Many AAP leaders have conveyed their views to the top leadership that it would be better to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab. Some time ago, Kejriwal himself had said in a public meeting in Punjab that no one would vote for them (Congress) again.

He even urged the people of Punjab to win more than 110 seats out of 117 for AAP in the next assembly elections. Kejriwal had also said recently that there are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh. The people of Punjab are happy with the AAP government, so he hoped that the people of Punjab would return their love with interest by putting all 13 seats in AAP’s kitty.

Why Can AAP Agree In Delhi?

AAP has contested two Lok Sabha elections alone in Delhi. Here, despite having a massive majority government and the Congress-BJP being wiped out, AAP’s account did not open. Therefore, there was also a discussion that AAP wanted to give two of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the Congress. However, both Congress and AAP have not given any official statement. But it is believed that there could be a consensus on four and three seats in Delhi. That is, AAP can contest on four seats and Congress (INC) can form an alliance and contest on three seats.