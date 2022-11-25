AAP files FIR against Manoj Tiwari, other BJP leaders over 'death threats' to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday (November 25) filed a police complaint at IP Estate Police Station against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other leaders regarding their death threats to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi's ruling party's action came after its against the BJP of conspiring the murder of Delhi CM.

#WATCH | Delhi: Manoj Tiwari has threatened Kejriwal, which makes it clear that BJP is conspiring to murder (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal... will submit a complaint in the election commission, also file an FIR: Dy CM Manish Sisodia in a PC pic.twitter.com/TnUXEQRhE0 November 25, 2022

Earlier Siosdia took on Twitter and said Tiwari is publicly asking goons to attack Delhi CM and the BJP is plotting to kill him fearing defeat in upcoming Gujarat assembly elections and MCD polls.

"Fearing defeat in Gujarat and MCD elections, BJP is plotting to kill @ArvindKejriwal. Their MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his goons to attack Arvind ji and has done complete planning for it. AAP is not afraid of their petty politics, now the public will answer for their hooliganism", he tweeted.

In a statement on the controversy, the AAP said that the party strongly condemns the threats in bold words. AAP, in its statement, said that if anything happens to Kejriwal or any other party leader, BJP should be held responsible.