NewsIndia
AAP

AAP has 'broken' records of corruption set by Congress: BJP chief JP Nadda slams Arvind Kejriwal

BJP president JP Nadda said that the saffron party will "trounce" Arvind Kejriwal's AAP in the MCD election and in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 02:40 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

AAP has 'broken' records of corruption set by Congress: BJP chief JP Nadda slams Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has become synonymous with scams and broken the records of corruption set by the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda alleged on Sunday. He also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will "trounce" the AAP in the MCD election and thereafter, in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"The AAP has become a party of scams. It has broken all records of corruption set by Congress. It needs to go," Nadda said at the "Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan" held at the Ramlila Maidan here ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The BJP chief said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had promised to provide a clean government in Delhi, "but it has committed scams in the excise department, in the purchase of DTC buses, in the construction of toilets and in the Delhi Jal Board".

"Five of their MLAs are out on bail," he added.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had said he would enforce prohibition in Delhi if his party came to power, but opened liquor shops in every neighbourhood after the AAP formed its government in Delhi, Nadda said.

"The BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD polls and thereafter, in the Assembly election. Tell the people of Delhi about the AAP's corruption," he told BJP workers.

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the goal of "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

"Other political parties are afraid of holding rallies at the Ramlila Maidan due to its sheer size. But even a workers' conference of the BJP is enough to fill the ground. The BJP is the only party in the country that has a mass base," he said.

When other political parties had restricted themselves to video conferences, the workers of the saffron party had committed themselves to serve the people of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nadda said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN