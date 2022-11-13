topStoriesenglish
'AAP is a failed political startup': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mocks Arvind Kejriwal's party

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked AAP saying the party is a 'failed political startup' and selling same product for last 10 years.

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked Aam Aadmi Party saying the party is a failed startup. Biswa talking to reports said the party has not progressed as it is trying to sell the same product for 10 years without any proof.

Talking to ANI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, "AAP is a failed political start-up. Even after 10 years, they haven’t progressed to become an MSME. For 10 years they are trying to sell the same product without any proof of delivery."

Sarma's scathing comments come ahead of 2022 Gujarat Himachal assembly polls and Delhi MCD elections where AAP is promising a corruption-free system. The fued between AAP's National convener Arvind Kejriwal and Assam CM Sarma is nothing new.

Earlier in August, the two CMs engaged in a Twitter war over schools and the education system in Assam when Kejriwal citing a report of the closure of schools in Assam tweeted that the closure of schools was not a solution and there was a need for the opening of more schools across the country. 

In replying to Kejriwal's tweet Sarma asked the Aam Aadmi Party chief to do his "homework" before commenting. He claimed the state government has provincialised or taken over private schools into the government fold and this includes 6,802 elementary and 1,589 secondary schools, 81 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, three Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avashik Vidyalaya and 97 tea garden model schools.

 

