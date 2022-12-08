'AAP is now a NATIONAL party': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on party’s performance in Gujarat

New Delhi: After the latest trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning four seats and leading in one more in the Gujarat Assembly Elections polls, AAP national convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party has now become a national party. Recalling how AAP began its political journey 10 years back, it has now grown and has formed governments in two states – Delhi & Punjab – in the span of ten years. He also thanked his party supporters for their hard work and their faith in his leadership.

“Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of the Gujarat Elections have come and the party has become a national party. 10 years ago AAP was a small party, now after 10 years, it has governments in 2 states & has become a national party,” AAP national convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

"Today, the AAP has become a national party. Results of the Gujarat Elections have come and the party has become a national party. 10 years ago AAP was a small party, now after 10 years, it has governments in 2 states & has become a national party," AAP national convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief said that his party did not indulge in mudslinging during campaigning, and only spoke about work done by the party in Punjab, Delhi. Very few parties enjoy national party status, our young party one of those now, said Arvind Kejriwal on Gujarat poll results.

Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh too said that the party has penetrated into the "bastion of the BJP" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also thanked the people of Gujarat for enabling the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit to become a "national party".

Calling Gujarat a "lab" of the BJP, Singh said that the AAP has "penetrated" the fort. "The people of Gujarat have made AAP a national party. We will get nearly 15 per cent vote share in this election. Gujarat is the bastion of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Gujarat is a lab of the BJP. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and intruding that fort was not an easy job. AAP has penetrated into the bastion of the BJP," Singh said while speaking to the media here accepting defeat in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

All the top leaders of the AAP had exerted efforts in Gujarat after the party won Punjab with a huge majority, however, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission, it has managed to lead on 6 seats.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too said the Aam Aadmi Party is on course to become a national party thanks to the votes given by the people of Gujarat. With the counting of votes crossing the halfway mark in most constituencies of Gujarat, the BJP has received 53 per cent of the votes counted, while the Congress has 27 per cent and the AAP 13 per cent.

"Due to the votes given by the people of Gujarat, the AAP is today becoming a national party. The politics of education and health is making a mark for the first time in the country. Congratulations to the entire country on this," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The BJP appeared headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat as the latest trends showed the party was leading in 156 of the state's 182 Assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month. The Congress was seen finishing a distant second, with leads in 17 seats, while the AAP was leading in five seats. Others, including independent candidate, were ahead in four seats, the Election Commission said.