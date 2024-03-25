AAP Launches Social Media Campaign To 'Save Democracy, Constitution'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday launched a social media campaign in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's support following his arrest in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case.

In a press conference, AAP Leader and Delhi minister Atisi launched a DP (display picture) for social media sites and said that all the AAP members will change their DPs to the image showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind the bars captioned "Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal".

"To ensure Arvind Kejriwal's inspiration reaches all parts of the country, we are starting a DP campaign on social media today...All the leaders, MLAs and workers of Aam Aadmi Party will change their DPs...." said Aitishi

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi says, "To ensure that Arvind Kejriwal's inspiration reaches all parts of the country, we are starting a DP campaign on social media today...All the leaders, MLAs and workers of Aam Aadmi Party will change their DPs..." pic.twitter.com/dLEW55Ydlf — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Atishi also urged people to join the social media DP campaign of the party saying saving democracy and the Constitution was not just Kejriwal's fight.

Earlier the AAP leaders decided not to celebrate Holi by playing with colours to stage a protest against Keriwal's arrest and show him support "Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi," the AAP leader posted on X.