AAP Leader Atishi Breaks Down After SC Grants Bail To Manish Sisodia, Party Celebrates Homecoming

The Supreme Court of India granted bail on Friday to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi got emotional after Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia. She said, "Today the truth has won, the students of Delhi have won...He was put in jail because he provided good education to poor children."

Raghav Chadha, AAP MP, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his heartfelt sentiments following the court's decision. He referred to Sisodia as the "hero of Delhi’s education revolution" and expressed his deep gratitude to the Supreme Court. Chadha highlighted Sisodia’s lengthy imprisonment, stating, "Manish bhai was kept behind bars for 530 days. His crime being that he dreamt of giving a bright future to the poor. Dear children, your Manish Uncle is coming back."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also welcomed the verdict, calling it a "victory of truth." Mann emphasized that the ruling demonstrated justice and transparency in the legal process, particularly as Sisodia had been in custody for 17 months.

Echoing these sentiments, AAP leader Sanjay Singh described the Supreme Court's decision as a "victory of truth" and a "slap on the Centre's dictatorship."

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said," There is delay in God's house, but no injustice".

AAP MP Swati Maliwal also voiced her happiness. She said, On Supreme Court grants bail to Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Swati Maliwal says, "I am happy that he got the bail. I hope he will lead the Delhi govt and will work well."