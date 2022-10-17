NewsIndia
MANISH SISODIA

AAP leader Manish Sisodia reaches CBI office for questioning in Delhi excise policy case

Ahead of the CBI questioning, Manish Sisodia tweeted, "we will never bow down to dictatorship."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Manish Sisodia reached CBI headquarters for questioning
  • He was summoned regarding the excise policy case
  • The CBI is likely to ask him questions about the changes made in the excise policy

Trending Photos

AAP leader Manish Sisodia reaches CBI office for questioning in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia reached CBI headquarters for questioning in the excise policy case on Monday morning (Oct 17).  The CBI is likely to ask him questions about the changes made in the excise policy. "The CBI can ask why they waived off Rs 144.36 crore. Why was the waiver given on a tender license too," a source told IANS. The Delhi Police also imposed section 144 outside Sisodia`s house. Police personnel were also deployed to avoid untoward incidents in case of protests by the AAP workers. Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia told ANI, "Their (BJP) aim is to send me to jail to stop me from going to Gujarat. Nothing was found against me in the raids."

Manish Sisodia's tweet ahead of CBI summon

The Delhi DCM took his mother's Aashirvad in the morning ahead of appearing before the CBI today. He also tweeted, "We will never bow down before dictatorship. This is the second fight for freedom against the conspirators."

Also Read: 'Ye Azadi ki dusri ladai hai': Manish Sisodia ahead of appearing before CBI in excise policy scam case

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that the summon was nothing but a tactic to stop Sisodia from visiting from poll-bound Gujarat, tweeting. "Nothing was found from the house of Sisodia. Nothing was found in his lockers too. This case is totally bogus case. Sisodia had to visit Gujarat to canvas for the party. They want to arrest him so that he couldn`t visit Gujarat. But our campaign will not stop, all Gujaratis are with us."

 

 

Notably, the CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR, which was lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC. The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extensions according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

The FIR reportedly said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have also been accused in the case.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Manish SisodiaAAPAAP leaderDelhi Deputy Chief MinisterArvind KejriwalDelhi Excise Policy caseCBI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN