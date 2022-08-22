New Delhi: Film director Vivek Agnihotri on Monday (August 22, 2022) took objection to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's comment that he is a Rajput and will not bow before conspirators and questioned the politician if he meant that people from other castes are ready to cower. "What kind of a casteist argument is this?" the Kashmir Files director took it on Twitter and lashed out at AAP leader.

"Does this mean had he not been a Rajput, he would have given in? So what about those people in Delhi who are Brahmins, Yadavs, Gujjars, Jats, Sikhs etc? Are they all of a compromising nature? What about the Muslims, Christians and Dalit?" Agnihotri said in a tweet.

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 22, 2022

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed swords, over the CBI action on Sisodia in connection with the investigation into Delhi's liquor policy, today Sisodia claimed that he was approached by the BJP with the offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party. In his reply, Sisodia said, "My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do.”

The CBI raids at Sisodia’s Delhi residence has led to a BJP versus AAP in 2024 narrative.