covid-19 in india

AAP leader Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19, breaks news on Twitter

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday (March 11) has tested positive for the COVID-19. The AAP leader and vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board revealed that he has been tested positive on microblogging website, Twitter.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19, breaks news on Twitter
File Photo

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday (March 11) has tested positive for the COVID-19. The AAP leader and vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board revealed that he has been tested positive on microblogging website, Twitter.

“I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days,” AAP leader wrote.

He also urged those who have come in contact with him, in the last few days, to take precautions and look out for possible symptoms. 

"My humble appeal to all who have come in direct contact with me in the last few days - if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & take all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe, preventing further spread of the virus," he wrote on Twitter.

