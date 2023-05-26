AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Gets Interim Bail From Supreme Court On Health Grounds

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for six weeks to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds. The SC has also laid some conditions for Jain to follow such as he cannot leave Delhi without permission and cannot make any statement before the media. The former Delhi health minister who has been in Tihar Jail since May last year, was hospitalised and put on oxygen support on Thursday after he collapsed at the prison due to dizziness. The Aam Aadmi Party said Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later, shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems. Jain has been in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said. Wishing speedy recovery to Jain, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances."

Also Read: 'I've Become A Skeleton Now': AAP's Satyendar Jain Seeks Bail In Money Laundering Case

"A dictator is adamant to punish the person who worked day and night to provide good treatment and good health to the public. God is watching and will serve justice to all. I pray for Satyendra Jain's speedy recovery. May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: Satyendar Jain Examined For Spine Problem At Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Earlier on Monday, Jain was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of health issues. AAP has claimed that Jain suffers from acute lumbar pain, causing vertigo and chronic lower back pain due to a slipped disc. The pain radiates throughout his lower limbs, leaving him with a constant tingling sensation and decreased mobility, the party said.

A recent MRI conducted on May 3 demonstrates degeneration in all intervertebral discs of Satyendar Jain leading the doctors to advise urgent spinal/vertebral surgery and proper post-operative care, read the AAP statement. However, the AAP said, Jain has been placed as No 416 on a waiting list by Jail authorities and is expected to be able to undergo the surgery only after a further five months.