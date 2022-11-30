topStoriesenglish
AAP MCD Polls candidate's SHOCKING act: Flaunts gun in public, video goes viral

The police action came after a video went viral showing Singh, alias Bunty, flaunting the revolver while dancing with four other people in a room, the official said.

Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 05:18 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Joginder Singh, an AAP candidate for the December 4 MCD election from Ward-19 Swaroop Nagar, for flaunting a revolver, an official said on Wednesday.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

