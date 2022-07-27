New Delhi: AAP member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday was suspended from the Rajya for a week for disrupting the House proceedings and showing utter disregard to the Chair. With Singh, now 20 members from the opposition have been suspended in the Upper House.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 15 minutes. Singh was suspended for continuously shouting slogans from the well of the house and throwing paper towards the Chair.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend Singh when the House proceedings resumed at 12 noon. The motion was adopted by a voice vote. As Singh did not leave the House after suspension, deputy chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for 15 minutes. When the Rajya Sabha resumed once again, the deputy chairman requested Singh to leave the House. After a failed request, the deputy chairman adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, 19 opposition Members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for a week for disrupting House proceedings.

The 19 members include seven from the Trinamool Congress, six from the DMK, three from TRS, two from CPI-M and one from CPI.

Suspended Trinamool Rajya Sabha members are Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Nadiumal Haque. Six suspended DMK Members are Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, M. Shanmugam, M. Mohamed Abdulla, S. Kalyanasundaram, R. Girirajan and N.R. Elango.

Other suspended members are B. Lingaiah Yadav, Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Damodar Rao Divakonda of TRS, V. Sivadasan and A.A. Rahim of CPI-M and Sandosh Kumar of CPI.

