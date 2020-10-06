AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar meets Hathras victim's family despite testing positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Delhi's Kondli constituency, Kuldeep Kumar, who had tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on September 29 went to meet the Hathras gang-rape victim's family on October 4.

"Due to my mild fever for the last two days, today I got Covid19 Test done, the report of which has come out to be positive, due to which I will be at home in isolation. Whoever has met me in the last 2-3 days should also get his test done," he had said on September 29.

पिछले दो दिनों से मुझे हल्का बुख़ार होने की वजह से आज मैंने #Covid19Test कराया जिसकी रिपोर्ट postive आयी है जिसके बाद मैं घर पर #HomeIsolation में रहूँगा जो भी साथी पिछले 2-3 दिनो में मुझसे मिले है वो अपना टेस्ट ज़रूर करा ले ! — MLA Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) September 29, 2020

Although Kumar went to meet the victim's family six days after being testing positive, it is not known whether he has tested negative after his four days of isolation before he decided to meet the Hathras victim's family.

It is to be noted that several political leaders went to meet the alleged rape victim's family after the Uttar Pradesh government lifted restrictions over the visit of the politicians. A delegation from Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azaad also met the victim's family and assured them of all possible help in order to get justice.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the opposition parties are misusing Hathras incident to create law and order situation in the state as they did not like the development work undertaken by his government.

"They want to create problems in development and that is why they are bringing communal politics in the country and state as well. They want to incite communal riots. But we will keep our development work going," said CM Adityanath.