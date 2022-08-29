New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will stay overnight at the Delhi Assembly premises, demanding a probe against Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena for allegedly changing banned currency notes during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman, party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday (August 29, 2022).

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has alleged that Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016, when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

"We are going to stay overnight in the Delhi Assembly in protest and to demand a probe against the LG," Bharadwaj said while addressing a press conference.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA Duregesh Pathak also leveled allegations against LG VK Saxena in the Delhi Assembly.

"When he was KVIC chairman, demonetisation happened and a cashier working there has given in writing that he was forced to carry out the exchange of notes. It is unfortunate that he was suspended. But we want a probe into this. There is a news report also and there are statements by the affected employees," Pathak said.

Carrying placards of 'LG VK Saxena Chor hai', 'VK Saxena ko arrest Karo', AAP MLAs protested at the Gandhi Statue in the Delhi Assembly complex.

They are demanding Saxena's removal from the post of Delhi Lt Governor.

The allegations could further spur the relations between the ruling party and LG who last month recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in Excise policy of the Kejriwal-led government.

(With agency inputs)