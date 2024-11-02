Advertisement
AAP MP Swati Maliwal Offers 'Black Water' To CM Atishi, Highlights Water Crisis In Delhi

Maliwal explained that the water she brought was collected from a household experiencing contaminated water supply, which she placed in front of CM Atishi's residence. 

Nov 02, 2024
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal called attention to the severe water contamination issues affecting residents of Delhi on Saturday. Speaking about the poor quality of water in areas such as Sagarpur and Dwarka, Maliwal warned Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to address these issues within 15 days.

According to ANI, she presented a bottle of what she described as 'black' polluted water at the Chief Minister’s residence, urging immediate action.

 'Black' Water 

Maliwal said that the water she brought was collected from a household experiencing contaminated water supply, which she placed in front of CM Atishi's residence. Taking the matter on X plaform, she wrote, "I have brought this dirty black stinking water from the house of a retired army officer in Dwarka. She has been providing dirty water to the entire area for months.

Today I have thrown this dirty water outside their house, along with that I have also left this bottle outside the house, CM Madam please drink this water and understand the pain of the people. If this situation is not improved then next time water tanker will be filled and sprayed at your house."

I want the Chief Minister to understand the reality of the water people are receiving,” Maliwal stated. As Delhi’s water minister, Atishi has been urged by Maliwal to prioritize solutions for the city’s water quality problems.

In her statements, Maliwal criticized Atishi for conducting “ten press conferences every day” instead of focusing on issues that directly impact Delhi residents. She questioned the government’s commitment, stating, “With festivals like Chhath Puja and Govardhan Puja, how can the people of Delhi celebrate knowing their water is unfit to drink? It’s a matter of life and health.”

