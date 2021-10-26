AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal seeks blessings from ‘Maa Sarayu’ for peace and prosperity of the country

Ayodhya/New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Ayodhya on Monday to seek darshan of Ram Lalla and attended the Aarti of Maa Sarayu in the evening, while he will go to worship Lord Hanuman and Ram Lalla on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal knelt before Lord Shri Ram with folded hands and sought his blessings to make this country the best across the world. He further sought blessings from ‘Maa Sarayu’ for the peace and prosperity of the entire country.

Kejriwal said that if the 130 crore people of India work together as a family by demolishing all the walls of differences and discrimination, then no one can stop India from becoming the biggest power in the world. He expressed his displeasure over the state of affairs in the country and said that our country should have been the number one country of the world because of the talent pool we have, but instead there is poverty, illiteracy and health crises all around.

The Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor said that we have proved in Delhi that honest teamwork can give out great results and anyone can look at our schools, infrastructure and water and electricity supply to see the proof.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed the Aarti of Maa Sarayu in Ayodhya on the banks of the holy river with the complete vidhi-vidhan. The whole Aarti was completed under the guidance of Dharamdas Maharaj. On behalf of Akhil Bharatiya Panch Nirvani Akhara, Arvind Kejriwal was honoured with the Angavastram of Lord Ram.

Along with this, CM Arvind Kejriwal also presented Angvastram to the sages and saints present there. Many senior leaders of Aam Aadmi Party, including Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh and state president Sabhajit Singh were present on this occasion.

Honoured to have stepped upon the land blessed by Lord Shri Ram himself: Kejriwal

AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought the choicest blessings of the holy Sarayu River and said, “I extend my deepest gratitude to the saints and sages of the holy city of Ayodhya for the way in they worshipped Mata Sarayu during the Aarti. It honestly left me spellbound."

"Today, I feel elated to be on the holy land which Lord Shri Ram himself had blessed. It is an honour for me to be standing on the banks of one of the holiest rivers of the country. I pray to Maa Sarayu for the prosperity of Delhi as well as the state of UP along with the entire country,” he added.

Seek Lord Shri Ram’s support and guidance to make this country Bharatvarsh of our dreams: Kejriwal

The Delhi CM continued, “The entire country has been bravely battling against COVID for a very long period now. I believe that if the Devtas, Bhagwan Shri Ram and Maa Sarayu bless us at this juncture, then we all will get freedom from this deadly disease. I feel privileged that I could have the fortune of coming to Ayodhya to seek their blessings for this cause today."

"I believe that this country has been blessed with the sharpest and most brilliant kind of people who have the mettle to make our country a world leader. But instead, our country is bearing with poverty, lack of education, health crises, and all kinds of problems we don’t deserve as a society. I bow down in front of the Devtas of the ‘pavan bhoomi’ of Ayodhya, I kneel before Lord Shri Ram with folded hands and seek their support and guidance to make this country the number one country of this world. ‘Bharatvarsh’ can see the heights we dream of for it if all the 130 crore people of India together make an effort to achieve it," the Delhi CM added.

No force is stronger than a team that works like a family: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal concluded by saying, “I am very young in age and don’t have a lot of experience when compared to the dignitaries who are sitting here today. But what I’ve learned while leading the Delhi Government is that when everyone works as a team towards a cause, keeping all their differences aside, then there is no goal that can not be achieved."

"If we do the same throughout the country and work together like a family that we are, then there will be no force strong enough to stop us from becoming a world leader. This is possible. We have proved it in Delhi. The schools, infrastructure, water & electricity supply of Delhi bear witness to it. The Lord has given a lot more to me than I thought I would. I just hope that the Lord blesses each and every person of this country like that and bestows peace, prosperity and happiness in their lives,” he added.

