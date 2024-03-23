AAP Office In Delhi 'Sealed', Atishi To Bring Up Matter With EC

Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party headquarters in Delhi has been completely sealed, asserted AAP minister, Atishi, on Saturday. She stated that the party intends to bring this issue to the attention of the Election Commission. Through a post on X platform, she raised concerns about the closure of the party office, arguing that it contradicts the principle of ensuring fair competition in elections as guaranteed by the Constitution.

"Aam Aadmi Party office has been sealed off from all sides. How can access to a national party office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This is against the ‘level playing field’ promised in the Indian Constitution." the Delhi minister said in her post.

Aam Aadmi Party office has been sealed off from all sides. How can access to a national party office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This against the ‘level playing field’ promised in the Indian Constitution.



We are seeking time with the Election Commission to… pic.twitter.com/wf9VdittvW — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 23, 2024

Another AAP leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that the Union government has ceased all entry to the party headquarters. "We will approach EC. The Central government has closed all access to AAP head office at ITO, that too in Model Code of Conduct," he wrote in a post on X.

In the midst of AAP's claims, a senior Delhi Police officer clarified that the party office hasn't been sealed. Instead, barricades were erected following a call from senior leaders for a gathering after paying respects at Shaheedi Park in ITO, reported The Indian Express.

During press conference, Bharadwaj emphasized the necessity for the Election Commission to function impartially and enforce rigorous measures against law enforcement officials. Additionally, he highlighted that on Friday, AAP leaders and supporters staged a demonstration at the BJP headquarters near the party's office at DDU Marg, close to ITO in central Delhi, protesting the detention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bharadwaj asserted that two ministers, himself and Atishi, were barred from accessing the party's premises. He questioned the legality of sealing a national party's office during elections. Furthermore, he alleged that police obstructed Atishi's vehicle en route to her residence. Atishi shared a video on X, depicting her confrontation with a Delhi Police officer while some AAP leaders staged a protest by lying on the road after being halted by law enforcement.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Adil Khan and myself were heading peacefully to my residence. After seeing us in the car, @DelhiPolice stopped our car.



What kind of a dictatorship is this? Now opposition leaders won’t be allowed in their party office? Now we won’t be allowed… https://t.co/1uy6ulCUa5 March 23, 2024

Accusing the police of barricading the AAP office and obstructing party officials' access, Bharadwaj announced intentions to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the incident. He claimed that the AAP office was completely barricaded on Friday, preventing entry for anyone.

Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody until March 28 after his arrest by the agency on Thursday in connection with a money-laundering case associated with the defunct excise policy of the Delhi government.