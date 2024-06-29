New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest on Saturday near the BJP's headquarters near DDU Marg to demand the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in connection with the Delhi government's excise policy.

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi also joined the party's protest in Delhi against the arrest of Delhi CM.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi joins the party's protest in Delhi against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal by CBI. pic.twitter.com/5ch9PDjosO — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy.

The AAP protesters assembled at BJP's headquarters which is close to the AAP office on DDU Marg and raised slogans against the saffron party.

Security has increased outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in Delhi as they conducted a protest against the arrest of Kejriwal.

#WATCH | Security increased outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in Delhi as they stage a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal by CBI. pic.twitter.com/0DYQhemYJY — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Arrangements were made to stop the protesters from marching towards the BJP headquarters, a senior police officer said, According to PTI.

The officers informed that the barricades had been put up and paramilitary personnel deployed at the site to stop the protesters.

He further added that permission has not been taken for the protest and if required the protesters might be detained as Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed at DDU Marg.