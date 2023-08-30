New Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson on Wednesday pitched for Arvind Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition INDIA bloc. The comments came a day ahead of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

To a question on who should be the prime ministerial candidate for the INDIA alliance, the AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told the news agency PTI, "As a spokesperson, I would propose our national convener Arvind Kejriwal's name."



She also said that Kejriwal has constantly raised the issues of the people and 'has given a model' which has led to the least inflation in Delhi.

"He has given a model that benefits the people. I would want it to happen but the decision is not in my hands," she added.



When the party's Delhi convener and Environment Minister Gopal Rai was asked about it, he also said that every member of the AAP wants Kejriwal for the prime minister's post but a decision on it would only be finalised by all the members of the INDIA bloc.



"Every party wants their leader to become prime minister. AAP members also want their national convener to become PM. All members of the INDIA alliance will sit down and whatever the decision is, we will go accordingly," he said.



When asked whether the AAP will propose Kejriwal's name as a prime ministerial candidate, he said, "There is nothing like giving a name. We are already its part and Arvind Kejriwal is a part of the bloc."



Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, however, clarified that Kejriwal does not have aspirations for the prime minister's post.

Responding to a question on Kakkar's comments, the senior AAP leader said, "I am making it official that Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race to become the prime minister of the country."

"He has joined the India bloc to save the Constitution, democracy, and the country," she said while stating that Kakkar's views were personal.

INDIA bloc has 'capable' PM faces: Congress

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the grouping has many 'capable' candidates for the post of Prime Minister. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he also said that the national opposition alliance INDIA will give the slogan of 'BJP Chale Jao' (BJP Go Away) during its upcoming two-day conclave in Mumbai.

Key leaders of the anti-BJP bloc, which has more than two dozen parties now, will gather in a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 in what will be their third huddle since coming together on a common platform for the first time in June in Patna.

Patole said senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and chief ministers of half a dozen states, among others, will attend the meeting.

The gathering will also see the unveiling of the grouping's logo and opposition leaders will discuss their agenda ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Patole said, "Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan of 'Chale Jao' (Quit India) to the British from Mumbai (in 1942). Likewise, the slogan of the Modi government 'Chale Jao'... 'BJP Chale Jao' will be given at the INDIA meeting in Mumbai. The logo of the bloc will be unveiled on August 31."

He said six chief ministers, including Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and presidents of various other parties will be present at the gathering.

"The INDIA alliance has many capable candidates for the post of Prime Minister, but the BJP has no candidate for the top post," Patole claimed.

The first meeting of the anti-BJP bloc was held in June in Patna, while the second gathering in Bengaluru in July finalised its name -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The grouping has been formed with the aim of taking on the ruling BJP in the 2024 parliamentary polls.