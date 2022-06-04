हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AAP

AAP to contest Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 from all 182 seats: Manish Sisodia

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also served as the chief minister of the state for almost 14 years.

AAP to contest Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 from all 182 seats: Manish Sisodia

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, which are due later this year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the party will be contesting the polls from all 182 seats in the state, reported PTI. Sisodia, who is in Vadodara, said that the people of Gujarat did not have an option in the polls, but with AAP contesting all seats, they will now have a choice. "We will contest all the seats in Gujarat. Now, the people of Gujarat have to decide. Till now people of Gujarat did not have an option but, now they have an option," he said.

Gujarat, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also served as the chief minister of the state for almost 14 years, is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the battle for the key state intensifies, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit the state on June 6 to participate in the party`s Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana.

Kejriwal had urged the people of Gujarat to give one chance to give AAP, which has recently won a comfortable majority in Punjab owing to its ‘Delhi model’ campaign, in the forthcoming elections in the state.

The Delhi CM said that his party will end the cycle of corruption in the state after coming to power.

After its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states. The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account.

Gujarat will go for Assembly polls this year.AAP`s Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which the BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election while Congress drew a blank.

(With PTI inputs)

