‘Aap Toh Dharamdrohi Hai...’: Sanjay Raut Counters Fadnavis’ ‘Dharamyuddh’ Remark

Maharashtra Polls 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday fired back at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his ‘Dharamyuddh’ remark and labelled him a ‘Dharamdrohi.’ Raut remarked that such statements emerge when they sense an impending defeat.

While addressing reporters in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused the BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of exploiting religious divides for political gains. Raut criticised the saffron party and its alliance’s rhetoric, saying, "In the Maharashtra elections, they go to Jharkhand and speak of a 'Dharmayuddh' (religious war)."

He added that Maharashtra’s only true ‘dharma’ is the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which unites all communities in its defense. Raut alleged, “Eknath Shinde and the BJP have a different 'dharma'—they focus on Hindu-Muslim divides. When the time comes for them to face defeat, they start talking about 'Dharmayuddh."

In a wielded attack at the BJP, Raut expressed, “The election is for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and it's happening in Maharashtra--what does Pakistan have to do with it? First, go and hoist the flag in PoK.”

Raut called out the Mahayuti alliance for their ‘unfulfilled promises’, saying, “You have made several promises. You talk about 'dharma,' but in reality, you are betraying it; 'aap to dharamdrohi hai (You are against the religion)."

Raut’s comments came after Fadnavis levelled allegations of ‘vote jihad’ over the opposition and urged voters to counter them with ‘dharmyuddh’ of votes.

"Vote jihad is going on in the state. Sajjad Nomani says... The vote jihad slogan has been given, and you heard in the video who is the leader of this vote jihad. I want to tell you all that if they do vote jihad, we have to do 'dharmyuddh' of voting. Ek hain to safe hain," the deputy CM said on Friday.

