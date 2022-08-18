NewsIndia
ROHINGYA MUSLIMS

AAP vs Centre over Rohingyas: Manish Sisodia asks who shifted infiltrators to flats, seeks action

Sisodia denied the centre’s allegation of shifting Rohingya Muslims to EWS flats and asked Amit Shah to ascertain who took this decision.

Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
  • Sisodia asks Shah to ascertain who decided to shift infiltrators to flats
  • He demanded strict action against those behind the decision
  • He denied the allegation that the AAP govt shifted them to flats

AAP vs Centre over Rohingyas: Manish Sisodia asks who shifted infiltrators to flats, seeks action

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to order a probe to ascertain on whose instructions the decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to apartments in the national capital was taken.

"We did not take any decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats. The Centre also says it didn't. Then who did it?? Sisodia asked and demanded strict action against those behind the decision. Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said he has also urged the home minister to make clear the Centre's stand on the issue of shifting Rohingya Muslims.

Sisodia claimed the Home Ministry came out with a clarification on the issue on Wednesday only after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweets on the move to shift Rohingyas were opposed by Aam Aadmi Party and others.

Also Read: Rohingya row: 'Kejriwal government wrote letters to settle infiltrators in the city,' claims Delhi BJP

Hours after Puri said that Rohingya refugees in the national capital will be shifted to flats for economically weaker sections, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday denied any such move and directed the Delhi government to ensure that "illegal foreigners" remain in detention centres pending their extradition. It also said that the Delhi government "proposed to shift Rohingya Muslims to a new location".

Rejecting the Union Home Ministry's claim that it was the Delhi government's proposal, Sisodia had alleged on Wednesday the BJP-led Centre was "secretly" trying to give "permanent residence" to Rohingya refugees in the national capital.

Rohingya MuslimsManish SisodiaAmit ShahAAPBJPillegal infiltrators

