AAP will build world-class schools in Punjab like it did in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi/Punjab: Disrupting the political discourse of Punjab, AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued a video message addressing the abysmal state of government schools in the state. He said that the condition of Punjab Government schools is distressing, it pains me to see teachers and children suffer because of an incompetent government.

He stated that the future of over 24 lakh students from underprivileged and SC communities is in the dark because the Punjab Government doesn't want them to excel. He added that the teachers of Punjab are very good people but they have been harassed to such an extent that they have lost all hope in the system. He further said that AAP completely revolutionised schools, changed the face of government education in Delhi; and AAP has vowed to bring prosperity in Punjab just like Delhi; we will transform the education system, build world class schools. He announced that AAP will uplift all the students of the underprivileged and SC communities, and help them get the life they desire.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday issued a video message. He addressed the message to the Punjab Government School teachers, students and their parents. He talked about the fragility of Punjab's education system and the state government's false claims regarding it and expressed deep concern for the future of the children.

Arvind Kejriwal said, “The condition of education and government schools is extremely poor in Punjab. There’s no sign of any proper education taking place in Punjab’s government schools. The teachers in Punjab are great, they’re talented, but they are extremely distressed with the state of affairs. 24 lakh students belonging to poor, Dalit, and SC communities go to these government schools to seek education. Imagine what the future of these 24 lakh children will look like.”

He added, “Earlier, the condition of government schools in Delhi was also extremely poor. We worked very hard to transform them, and turned them into splendid education institutes. The reform in these schools was so impressive that this year 2.5 lakh students transferred from private schools to Delhi’s government schools. Shouldn’t Punjab’s schools also be well developed and fully functioning like Delhi’s? Channi Sahab says that Punjab’s schools are number 1 in the entire country, that there is no need to fix them. Does anyone actually think that the conditions of schools in Punjab can be deemed number 1 in the entire country?”

He concluded, “In the 75 years since India’s independence, party after party has ensured to keep government schools in their poor condition and not done anything to improve them. They did this in order to keep children of the poor, Dalit and SC children at a back foot, so that they do not progress. I do not want any power, or indulge in meaningless politics. All I care about is the future of the students in Punjab and want to make sure it doesn’t become bleak. We will fix all the government schools, make them fully functional and give these students a bright future. All we need is your support.”



