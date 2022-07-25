AAP's Raghav Chadha praises BJP but there's a twist, read on

New Delhi: In a surprising statement Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha who is often seen targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praised the party but there is a twist. Chadha, who is AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP, on Monday while talking to ANI heaped praises on the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP. Outside the parliament, Raghav said that the BJP during Atal Ji’s time used to respect the opposition and the new Narendra Modi-led BJP must learn from their seniors.

“They are trying to suppress the voices of the Opposition. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM, the Opposition was treated with the same respect as the ruling govt. The present-day BJP should take a leaf out of the book of PM Vajpayee's BJP,” ANI quoted Chadha as saying.

The AAP leader was addressing the media in response to a question that was filed by him pertaining to the latest GST hike and inflation rate.

They are trying to suppress the voices of the Opposition. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM, the Opposition was treated with the same respect as the ruling govt. The present-day BJP should take a leaf out of the book of PM Vajpayee's BJP: Raghav Chadha, AAP MP — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Talking about the rise in fuel prices, Chadha said, “In response to my question, the Centre has said that it hiked the prices of petrol and diesel 78 times and 76 times in that order, during the financial year 2021-22. It has a cascading impact on (the price of) every other commodity.”

“The Centre made Rs 16 lakh crore through the excise duty imposed on fuel between 2016 and 2022. The Centre doesn't even want to address inflation in the parliament,” he added.