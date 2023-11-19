trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689876
Aarti, Hawan, Dua And Namaz, India Unite To Pray For World Cup Win

People offered dua and prayers in Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's village in Amroha for team India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Hours ahead of the historic title clash of the ICC World Cup 2023, India united in praying for the victory of 'Men In Blue'. Be it Varanasi, Ujjain, Amroha or Madurai, prayers were offered ahead of Team India's match against Australia. In many places, Hawans were done to invoke the auspicious omen to align stars for India's victory.

People offered dua and prayers in Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's village in Amroha for team India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia.

People also performed special Aarti at Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Pune and cheered for team India's victory.

Special prayers were also offered at Scindia Ghat in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh for India's victory. People holding tri-colour and team India's photos performed aarti at the ghat.

Special prayers were also offered at Madurai Ganesha temple in Tamil Nadu for India's victory in the final.

Priests at Ujjain Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh performed Bhasma Aarti for India's victory. "Today, we have offered prayers for the World Cup final match against Australia. We want India to become a Vishwaguru in every field, including the field of sports. We hope that India wins the final match today..." said Mahesh Sharma, a priest at Mahakal Temple.

People visited the Sabarimala temple and offered prayers for the victory of India.

Prayers and hawans were also held at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple. 

