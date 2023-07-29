IPS Success Story: Inspiring Story Of Aashna Chaudhary Of Ghaziabad - Social Media Star, Studied Only 4-8 Hrs A Day

Many people dream of becoming a civil servant and serving the nation. However, the journey to achieve this goal is not easy. It requires hard work, dedication, perseverance, and resilience. One such inspiring example of a person who faced many challenges and obstacles but never gave up on her ambition is Aashna Chaudhary. She is an IPS officer who cleared the UPSC exam in 2022 with the 116th rank. She did this in her third attempt, after failing twice consecutively. Her story is a testament to the power of determination and self-belief.

Aashna’s Background and Education Aashna Chaudhary belongs to Pilkhua, a town in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Dr. Ajit Chaudhary, is a professor in a government university. Her mother, Indu Singh, is a homemaker. Aashna was always interested in academics and social work. She studied in different schools across India, including St. Xavier’s School in Pilkhua, St. Mary’s School in Udaipur, and Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad. She excelled in her studies and scored 96.5 percent marks in 12th class with humanities stream. She pursued her graduation in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi University, one of the most prestigious colleges in India. She also did her masters in International Relations from South Asian University, a collaborative project of eight SAARC nations. During her studies, she also worked with an NGO that helps educate underprivileged children.

Aashna’s UPSC Journey Aashna Chaudhary started preparing for UPSC after completing her graduation in 2019. She was inspired by her family members who suggested her to try for the civil service exams. She gave her first attempt in 2020 after a year of preparation. However, she could not even clear the preliminary exam, which is the first stage of the UPSC exam. She was disappointed but not disheartened. She decided to give another attempt in 2021. But again, she faced failure. She missed the prelims by just two and a half marks. This time, she was surrounded by despair and doubt.



However, Aashna did not let failure define her destiny. She analyzed her mistakes and improved her preparation strategy. She worked harder and smarter for her third attempt in 2022. She focused on revising the syllabus, practicing mock tests, writing answers, and enhancing her personality. She also took guidance from mentors and peers who helped her overcome her weaknesses. Her efforts paid off when she cleared the prelims exam in 2022 with flying colors. She was overjoyed but not complacent. She knew that the next stages of the UPSC exam were more challenging and competitive. She prepared diligently for the mains exam, which consists of nine papers on various subjects such as general studies, optional subject, essay, and language. She also prepared for the interview, which tests the candidate’s personality, mental ability, communication skills, and general awareness.

She performed exceptionally well in all the stages of the UPSC exam and secured the 116th rank out of more than 10 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam. She scored a total of 992 marks out of 2025 marks. She got her first preference of service, which was Indian Police Service (IPS). She was elated and grateful for her achievement. Aashna’s Inspiration and Message Aashna Chaudhary is an inspiration for many aspirants who want to join the civil services. She is also a role model for women empowerment andsocial justice. She is active on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she has more than 107K followers. She shares her pictures, experiences, tips, and motivational messages with her fans and followers.

She has a message for all those who are preparing for UPSC or any other competitive exam: “Never give up on your dreams. Failure is not the end but a stepping stone to success. Learn from your mistakes and improve yourself every day. Believe in yourself and your potential. Work hard with passion and dedication. Success will surely follow you.”