‘Ab Delhi MCD Me Bhi Jhadu Chalegi’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after AAP crosses halfway mark in civic polls

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday congratulated the voters of Delhi for giving a huge mandate to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party and reaffirming their faith in his leadership as Delhi’s ruling party crossed the halfway mark in the high-stake Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards. Speaking briefly to reporters at the AAP office in Delhi, Mann said, “Arvind Kejriwal uprooted 15-year-long Congress rule in Delhi and now the 15-year-long (BJP) rule in MCD. It shows people of Delhi don't like politics of hatred, they vote for schools, hospitals, electricity, cleanliness & infrastructure.”

Buoyed by the MCD poll results, the Punjab Chief Minister, in a lighter vein, said, “Ab To MCD me bhi Jhadu Chalegi (Now, AAP will control the MCD’).” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was present on the occasion, hailed Kejriwal’s leadership skills and described him as “Kattar Imandar” politician.

Arvind Kejriwal uprooted 15-yr-long Congress rule in Delhi & now the 15-yr-long (BJP)rule in MCD. It shows people of Delhi don't like politics of hatred, they vote for schools, hospitals, electricity, cleanliness & infrastructure: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann#DelhiMCDElectionResults pic.twitter.com/WxUV9PUI3G — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

With early trends and latest results showing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party crossing the halfway mark in the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Election 2022, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha also said that the voters of Delhi have given a big mandate by cleaning the civic body of the mud of corruption during the BJP's 15 years of misrule.

Expressing his gratitude towards the voters of Delhi, the AAP MP said that the people of Delhi have given a "befitting reply" to the ruling party at the Centre which despite its star-studded and high-voltage campaign has been thrown out of power in the MCD election 2022.

“BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the 'keechar' that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal.” Raghav Chadha also promised that his party “will transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world.”

"The BJP has got the answer today that the people of Delhi vote for those who work, and not for the ones who defame. The BJP fielded its MPs, Ministers, CBI and ED, but the people of Delhi still voted for the AAP. The people have given a befitting reply to the BJP for the allegations that it levelled against Kejriwal. We will make Delhi the most beautiful city in the world," Raghav Chadha said.

The remarks from the AAP leaders came as the counting of votes in the keenly-fought MCD polls suggested AAP securing at least 130 wards and BJP winning 107 out of the total 250 wards. While Congress appeared to be winning 8 wards, Others were ahead on 5 wards.

Celebrations erupt at AAP office in Delhi

Meanwhile, celebrations have already started at the Aam Aadmi Party office in the national capital after the trends showed that the party has crossed the halfway mark in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections hours after the counting of votes began.

The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal. As the counting of votes progresses in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are claiming to win the polls but the latest trends suggest AAP securing 134 seats so far and leading in 20; while the BJP is leading on 103 wards so far, while Congress claiming 10.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other senior AAP leaders at his residence. Also in attendance were senior party leader Raghav Chaddha, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, spokesperson Sanjeev Jha said that the Mayor will be from AAP. "The BJP has covered Delhi in the garbage, it`ll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal`s government will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi emerges as a clean and beautiful city," he said.