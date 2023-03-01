'Ab Kaise Banenge Holi Ke Pakwaan': Congress Chief Attacks Modi Govt After LPG Cylinder Price Hike

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (March 1, 2023) attacked the Narendra Modi-led government after the LPG cylinder prices were hiked and asked how will the public now make the Holi dishes. The rates of commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities were hiked by Rs 350.50 per unit on Wednesday, while the prices of domestic LPG cylinders increased by Rs 50 per unit.

"The price of domestic cooking gas cylinder increased by Rs 50. The commercial gas cylinder has become expensive by Rs 350. The public is now asking -- How to make Holi dishes, how long will this loot continue?," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

घरेलू रसोई गैस सिलिंडर के दाम ₹50 बढ़ाए



कमर्शियल गैस सिलिंडर ₹350 महँगा



जनता पूछ रही है —



अब कैसे बनेंगे होली के पकवान,

कब तक जारी रहेंगे लूट के ये फ़रमान ?



मोदी सरकार लागू कमरतोड़ महंगाई के तले पिसता हर इंसान ! #LPGPriceHike — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 1, 2023

As per the revised rates, commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit in Delhi. The price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit in the national capital.

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year.

Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

LPG cylinder price today in Delhi, Kolkata, other cities

Delhi: Rs 1,103.00

Kolkata: Rs 1,079.00

Mumbai: Rs 1,052.50

Chennai: Rs 1,068.50

Gurugram: Rs 1,111.50

Noida: Rs 1,050.50

Bengaluru: Rs 1,055.50

Bhubaneswar: Rs 1,079.00

Chandigarh: Rs 1,112.50

Hyderabad: Rs 1,105.00

Jaipur: Rs 1,056.50

Lucknow: Rs 1,090.50

Patna: Rs 1,201.00