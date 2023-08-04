'Ab Pakistan Me Rahegi Anju': Indian Woman's Visa Extended By Two Months, Says Her Pakistani Husband Nasrullah

NEW DELHI: Anju, the Indian woman who married her Pakistani friend Nasrullah on July 25 and converted to Islam, has been granted a two-month visa extension, as reported by Pakistani media outlets and local Twitter handles. Anju's Pakistani husband Nasrullah stated that Fatima (Anju) will now adapt to the customs and traditions of Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also mentioned that she may work and could even join his company,

A Cross-Border Love Story: Anju Marries Nasrullah

Anju, a woman from Rajasthan's Alwar district, crossed the border to unite with her 29-year-old Pakistani lover Nasrullah in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The couple first connected on Facebook back in 2019 and decided to take their relationship to the next level.



Anju's Conversion To Islam And New Identity

Upon entering Pakistan, Anju embraced Islam and took on the name Fatima after her marriage to Nasrullah. Their union garnered attention from the media and local Twitter users in both countries.

Gifts From Pakistani Businessmen: The Intriguing Twist

After her conversion and marriage, Anju received residential plots and monetary gifts from Pakistani businessmen. Notably, Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the CEO of a real estate company, presented her with a significant amount of money in the form of a cheque and a land document during a visit to their residence, adding to the mystery surrounding the situation.

Visa Extension And Future Plans

Despite her visa conditions allowing travel only to Upper Dir, Anju was spotted in Islamabad with Nasrullah. The government subsequently extended her initial one-month visa by an additional two months. Nasrullah expressed hope that Fatima (Anju) would be granted a one-year visa later, as they plan for her to live in Pakistan permanently.

Pakistan has extended the visa of an Indian mother of two who entered the country in July, converted to Islam and married a local man last month.

Nasrullah's Appeal For Anju's Children

Nasrullah also appealed to the Indian government to allow Anju's two children, both under 15, to travel to Pakistan and live with their mother. However, he ruled out the possibility of Anju returning to India to be with her children, leaving the future of the family uncertain.

Anju To Embrace Local Traditions In Upper Dir

Nasrullah stated that Fatima (Anju) will now adapt to the customs and traditions of Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also mentioned that she may work and could even join his company, but she is currently avoiding interactions with local media to avoid potential issues.

Anju Vs Seema Haider

Anju's case draws comparisons to Seema Haider's story, who left Pakistan to be with her Indian lover Sachin Meena in Greater Noida, India. Seema reportedly converted to Hinduism and married Sachin following Hindu customs.

Anju's Family In Distress: Gwalior's Special Investigation

Anju's sudden disappearance, leaving behind her husband and children, has left her family in Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh, deeply distressed. Anju's father dismisses any sinister involvement in the incident, describing her as "mentally disturbed" and "eccentric," adding to the complexity surrounding the situation.

MP Government Orders Investigation

Given the attention and speculations surrounding the case, the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister has ordered a special investigation into the matter to probe any potential international conspiracy, particularly due to its link to the Gwalior district. As the investigation unfolds, the public remains captivated by the enigmatic cross-border marriage of Anju and Nasrullah.