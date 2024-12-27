Abdul Rehman Makki, Hafiz Saeed’s Brother-in-Law And 26/11 Accused, Dies In Pakistan

Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, one of the accused in 26/11 terror attack died of a heart attack, PTI said on Friday. Makki is the brother-in-law of Hafiz Saeed, mastermind behind the Mumbai attacks.

The banned organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) confirmed that their deputy chief had been unwell for days. According to JuD, he was receiving treatment for high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.

"Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital," PTI quoted a JuD official.

Makki was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations in 2023. This subjected him to an asset freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo. In 2020, an anti-terrorism court sentenced Makki to six months in prison for a terror financing case. Since then, he had maintained a low profile.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) called Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki an advocate of Pakistan's ideology in a statement.

Last month marked 16 years since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. On December 26, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists reached Mumbai via the sea from Pakistan. They laid siege to the city, killing over 100 people.

In April, social media rumors claimed Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of the attacks, was hospitalized due to illness, reported The Economic Times.

In January, Pakistan accused India of killing terrorists in Pakistan. India denied the allegations and called them propaganda.