Abhay Nath Yadav, lawyer for Muslim side in Gyanvapi case, dies of heart attack

Gyanvapi case: Senior advocate Abhay Nath Yadav died of a heart attack on Sunday night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Abhay Nath Yadav senior advocate was representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the Gyanvapi case
  • He had experienced a major heart attack around 10:30 pm on Sunday
  • Following the heart attack, he was taken to Trimurti Hospital where doctors delcared him dead

New Delhi: Abhay Nath Yadav, senior advocate who was representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the Gyanvapi case has died due to a heart attack. According to reports, he was admitted to a hospital on Maqbool Alam Road in Varanasi on Sunday.

He had experienced a major heart attack around 10:30 pm on Sunday, as per senior advocate of Banaras Bar Association Nityanand Rai. Following the heart attack, he was taken to Trimurti Hospital where doctors delcared him dead. After that the family members also took them to Shubham Hospital, however, the doctors confirmed his death.

In the Shringar Gauri and Gyanvapi cases, a reply was to be submitted from the Muslim side on August 4, in which the role of advocate Abhay Nath Yadav would have been important.

Talking about the Gyanvapi case, the Supreme Court will hold a hearing in October. The Supreme Court bench had said that the matter is currently being heard in the lower court. The bench of Justice Chandrachud, Justice Suryakant and Justice Narasimha is hearing the matter.

Abhay Nath YadavGyanvapi Mosquegyanvapi mosque caseVaranasi

