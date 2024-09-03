Amid RG Kar Protests, Check How TMC Leaders’ Controversial Remarks Have Landed Party In Trouble

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: As West Bengal is grappling with protests related to RG Kar doctor's incident, the ruling party, Trinamool Congress' national general secratary, Abhishek Banerjee on Monday urged the party workers to 'not speak ill' of anyone and specially from medical fraternity who wants to protest against the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee medic at the Kolkata hospital.

Banerjee's comment followed the TMC's action as the party suspended Atish Sarkar, a former councillor and party leader, for his harsh criticism of protesters and alleged threats directed at them.

In a social media post on 'X', he wrote, "Public representatives across party lines need to be more HUMBLE and SYMPATHETIC. I urge everyone in @AITCofficial not to speak ill of anyone from the MEDICAL FRATERNITY OR CIVIL SOCIETY. Everyone has the right to protest and express themselves." He added that this is what sets West Bengal apart from other BJP-ruled states.

In a veiled criticism of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the TMC leader stated, "We have wholeheartedly fought against the BULLDOZER MODEL AND OPPRESSION TACTICS of politics."

"Bengal must stand united in this fight and not stop until the perpetrators are punished and an ANTI-RAPE Time Bound law is enacted by both the states and Union government," the post read.

TMC Leaders' Series Of Contentious Comments

Since the onset of protests, several TMC leaders have faced criticism over the handling of the rape-murder case. In response, the party suspended Atish Sarkar on Monday after a video surfaced showing him allegedly threatening protesters demanding action on the August 9 rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical Hospital and College. The video went viral on social media, prompting the suspension.

In the video, Sarkar threatens, "I will distort images of your mother and sister and hang them on your door. You won't be able to leave your house. Watch out, TMC members are on the streets_ If we come to your neighborhood, will you be able to step outside?"

TMC MP Arup Chakraborty delivered a statement at a public rally in Bankura, West Bengal on August 18.

"In the name of the movement, you may go home or go about with your boyfriend. If a patient dies because of your strike and public anger falls on you, we will not save you," The Indian Express quoted Chakraborty at a rally in West Bengal's Bankura.

After the shocking statements by Udayan Guha Minister , Kunal Ghosh, CM advisor Alapan Bandopadhyay now another low by TMC MP Arup Chakraborthy

Earlier last month, West Bengal Minister Udayan Guha reportedly threatened to "break the fingers" of individuals who were abusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media and calling for her resignation over the Kolkata rape and murder case.