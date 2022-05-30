हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee's 'derogatory comments' on judges lands him in trouble, case filed in High Court

The governor himself opened up about the issue on Sunday amidst political pressure over the issue. He alleged that the MP had actually targeted the judge who ordered a CBI probe into the SSC case.

Abhishek Banerjee&#039;s &#039;derogatory comments&#039; on judges lands him in trouble, case filed in High Court

Advocate Kaustubh Bagchi sought permission to file a suo motu case against Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee for his remarks on the judge. The hearing will take place at 2:00 p.m. today. A division bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Justice Ajaykumar Mukherjee will hear the case. The complainant claimed that MP Abhishek had committed the crime by commenting on the judge. So let the court file a suo motu case against him. Attacking the opposition from a public meeting at Haldia in East Medinipur on Saturday, Abhishek said, "I am ashamed to say that there is one or two people in the judicial system who are working in connivance. He is working as a consultant. If something happens, he is showing CBI. Suspending the murder case! Have you ever heard of it! You can provide security to the accused. But you can't stay the case."

The governor himself opened up about the issue on Sunday amidst political pressure over the issue. He alleged that the MP had actually targeted the judge who ordered a CBI probe into the SSC case. Dhankhar said, "An MP from a public meeting has attacked a judge. The judge who ordered a CBI probe into the SSC corruption case has been attacked. The MP's comments are condemnable. I take this seriously. He has crossed his limits as an MP," he claimed. (The Governor, however, did not took any name explicitly).

In this context, Abhishek himself tweeted on Sunday. He wrote: "I've always believed in telling the truth to power. Yesterday (read Saturday), I had said how one per cent of the Calcutta High Court is working jointly with the Centre to protect some individuals. People are watching, they know who's actually 'crossing the red line'."

