Advocate Kaustubh Bagchi sought permission to file a suo motu case against Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee for his remarks on the judge. The hearing will take place at 2:00 p.m. today. A division bench of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Justice Ajaykumar Mukherjee will hear the case. The complainant claimed that MP Abhishek had committed the crime by commenting on the judge. So let the court file a suo motu case against him. Attacking the opposition from a public meeting at Haldia in East Medinipur on Saturday, Abhishek said, "I am ashamed to say that there is one or two people in the judicial system who are working in connivance. He is working as a consultant. If something happens, he is showing CBI. Suspending the murder case! Have you ever heard of it! You can provide security to the accused. But you can't stay the case."

The governor himself opened up about the issue on Sunday amidst political pressure over the issue. He alleged that the MP had actually targeted the judge who ordered a CBI probe into the SSC case. Dhankhar said, "An MP from a public meeting has attacked a judge. The judge who ordered a CBI probe into the SSC corruption case has been attacked. The MP's comments are condemnable. I take this seriously. He has crossed his limits as an MP," he claimed. (The Governor, however, did not took any name explicitly).

I’ve always believed in SPEAKING THE TRUTH TO POWER. Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually 'CROSSING THE RED LINE'. I rest my case here!https://t.co/YLdOu4IvLt — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 29, 2022

In this context, Abhishek himself tweeted on Sunday. He wrote: "I've always believed in telling the truth to power. Yesterday (read Saturday), I had said how one per cent of the Calcutta High Court is working jointly with the Centre to protect some individuals. People are watching, they know who's actually 'crossing the red line'."