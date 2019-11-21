close

article 370

Abrogation of Article 370 gave J&K people same rights as other Indians: US Congressman Pete Olson

While speaking in the US House of Representatives, Olson said that doing away with the "temporary provision" gave the people of Jammu and Kashmir the same rights as all other Indians.

Abrogation of Article 370 gave J&K people same rights as other Indians: US Congressman Pete Olson

Washington DC: US Congressman Pete Olson praised India for the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir saying that for 70 years, the "temporary" provision forced people there to live under different laws than all other Indians.

While speaking in the US House of Representatives, Olson said that doing away with the "temporary provision" gave the people of Jammu and Kashmir the same rights as all other Indians.

Recalling that erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was given special treatment in the Indian constitution, Olson said, "This year, the Indian parliament confirmed that Article 370's temporary status should end. It ended. It gave the people of Jammu Kashmir the same rights as all Indians."

The Congressman talked about the overwhelming majority with which the Indian Parliament approved the abrogation of Article 370 and expressed hope that this will be a step for peace in Kashmir.

This action puts equality for all Indians, said Olson.

"For 70 years, this temporary forced the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to live under different laws than all other Indians, different rules for citizenship, property ownership," he said.

According to Olson's Twitter handle, he represents TX-22 (Texas' 22nd Congressional district).

India had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu Kashmir. It had also simultaneously announced the decision to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. 

