Zee News Exclusive: SN Shrivastava, former Delhi Police Commissioner on Saturday (June 4) in an exclusive interaction with Zee media said the criminals connect with other criminals and make gangs and networks mainly for hideouts, scoring weapons and many times having the same rival also serves the purpose. Speaking on a number of subjects, Srivastava talked about issues ranging from organised crime in India to targeted killings in Kashmir.

Targeted Killings in Kashmir

Speaking on the situation of Kashmir after the removal of article 370, Shrivastava said, " After the abrogation of article 370, the situation in the valley has improved as the separatist groups and separatist minded people are now frightened of the law and order which was not the case before."

Organised crimes in India

Shrivastava when asked about the main reason for organised crime, said, "people engage in organised crimes primarily to make profits and produce money in with shortcut way." He also pointed out that a slow criminal justice system also gives leverage to criminals to carry out their heinous acts while they oscillate between the court and police.

Increasing cyber crimes in India

Former Delhi Police Commissioner also pointed out the increasing cybercrimes in India and informed that government has special portals dedicated to the reporting of cyber frauds so the victims are not needed to go to the police station to register their case

Live TV