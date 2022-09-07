NewsIndia
BIHAR DEPUTY CM TEJASHWI YADAV

Absent doctors, scattered waste & dogs: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise visit exposes Patna hospital - Watch

After midnight surprise checks in some hospitals, Bihar`s deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday called for a high-level meeting of all the civil surgeons in the state to improve the health system of the hospitals. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tejashwi Yadav called for a high-level meeting of all the civil surgeons in the state
  • The decision was taken after he conducted surprise checks of three Patna hospitals
  • Tejashwi was angry after seeing dogs inside the wards of PMCH

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted surprise checks of three hospitals, including Bihar`s largest hospital Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) at midnight on Tuesday. Tejashwi was angry after seeing dogs inside the wards of PMCH. He also found that doctors and medical staff were unavailable at that time in the PMCH. Wearing a facial mask and a cap to hide his identity, Tejashwi reached the hospital without any office employees or supporters. He visited the OPD, general ward and the ICU of the hospital. He found dirt inside the hospital which made him angry. He also asked the hospital superintendent to resolve the issues quickly and provide facilities to the patients.

"During the surprise checking, many irregularities were found in PMCH. We have called for the meeting of the civil surgeons of the state to address the issues related to the state government hospitals," Yadav said.

After midnight surprise checks in some hospitals, Bihar`s deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday called for a high-level meeting of all the civil surgeons in the state to improve the health system of the hospitals. The decision was taken after Tejashwi Yadav conducted surprise checks of three hospitals, including Bihar`s largest hospital Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) at midnight.

Tejashwi had been receiving complaints regarding the dearth of facilities and lack of alertness on the part of the medical staff in the PMCH. Many patients also complained about the unavailability of medicines. Besides PMCH, Tejashwi also did a surprise check on Gardiner road hospital and Gardanibagh health centre.

(With agency inputs)

Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi YadavBihar Health MinisterBIhar PMCHPMCH Patnatejashwi yadav video

