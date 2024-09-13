'Abused, Tortured': Andhra Woman Held Hostage In Kuwait By Employer; Seeks Help From Authorities

A woman from Andhra Pradesh, who travelled to Kuwait for her job, has accused her employer of subjecting her to severe physical and mental abuse. The woman, identified as Kavita from the Annamayya district, has released a video pleading for her rescue from her employer.

Plea for Rescue

In the video, Kavita directly appeals to Andhra Pradesh Minister Ram Prasad Reddy, asking for help to escape her dire situation. "Please save me, sir. I am being tortured here. I have two children and a disabled husband. I came to Kuwait for their sake, but I am being subjected to injustice here," she stated, visibly distressed.

Kavita alleged that her employer locked her in a room, depriving her of food, and essentially placed her under house arrest. She further claimed that the travel agent who facilitated her move to Kuwait threatened her and blocked her phone, cutting off her communication with her family and authorities.

Government Intervention

In response to her desperate plea, Minister Reddy has written to Union Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, urging his intervention to ensure Kavita’s safe return to India. Her case underscores the serious issues faced by many migrant workers in Gulf countries, where they are often vulnerable to exploitation and abuse under the 'Kafala' system—a controversial practice that ties the legal status of migrant workers to their employers, severely restricting their rights.