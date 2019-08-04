close

Mehbooba Mufti

ACB asks Mehbooba Mufti to clarify her stand on appointments in J&K Bank

The ACB is probing many allegations of corruption and nepotism against ex-J&K Bank Chairman.

Srinagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has asked former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to explain her position regarding the illegal recruitments in Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

In a letter No: SSP/ACBK/FIR-10/2019/3064 dated 03-08-2019, SSP, ACB, asked Mehbooba, "During the course of investigation of case FIR No 10/2019, police station ACKB dated 08-06-2019, it has surfaced that some appointments were made by Chairman of J&K Bank on references and recommendations of a few ministers."

"It may please be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise for appointments in J&K Bank," it added.

