BJP

'Acche din'' have arrived, says BJP working president JP Nadda

Reviving BJP`s slogan of "acche din" (good days) coined ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP working President JP Nadda on Sunday said that good days have finally arrived.

Mumbai: Reviving BJP`s slogan of "acche din" (good days) coined ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP working President JP Nadda on Sunday said that good days have finally arrived.

"`Acche din aayengay` (good days will come) and `desh badal raha hai` (the country is changing) were BJP`s slogans during the election campaigning in 2014. Now, I can confidently say that good days have finally arrived and the country has changed tremendously," Nadda said while addressing party workers here, in the presence of Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Nadda urged the party workers to recruit as many people as they can during the membership drive. He also said India is no more called a "directionless and corrupt country", adding that those who live outside the country now call themselves proud Indians.

Calling Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana a "revolution" in the economic world, Nadda said that from 2014 to 2019, as many as 36 crore people opened their bank accounts under the scheme. "In 1971, Indira Gandhi had nationalised the banks and said that the poor will be able to open their bank accounts. From 1971-2014, only 2.75 crore people opened their account in the banks," he remarked.
 

