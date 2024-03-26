Accident In Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex, PAC Jawan Deployed For Security Suffers Bullet Injury

In a tragic incident in Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex, a PAC Jawan deployed for temple security today suffered a bullet injury. The Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan sustained a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances. The injured jawan, identified as Ram Prasad, has been transferred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre for treatment. According to IG Ayodhya Range Praveen Kumar, the bullet appears to have inadvertently struck the jawan's chest.

Nevertheless, uncertainty lingers regarding whether the bullet originated from his own weapon or was discharged by another jawan. Kumar stated that an investigation has been launched into the incident. He emphasized that the precise cause will only be determined upon completion of the probe. Initial reports indicate that the 53-year-old Ram Prasad was stationed within the premises of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex when he was unexpectedly struck by a bullet to the chest while on duty.

Following the incident, his colleagues promptly provided assistance and transported him to the Divisional Hospital. Subsequently, medical professionals attending to him referred the jawan to the Lucknow Trauma Centre with life support equipment. While the injured jawan hails from Amethi, his family resides in Lucknow. He was serving in the 32nd Corps PAC. Despite limited available information at present, authorities have commenced interrogating fellow soldiers who were also stationed at the temple complex during the incident.