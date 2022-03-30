'Accident or Intentional?' SUV kills man in Delhi's Janpath - Video SHOCKS Twitter

An accident in Delhi's Janpath area left one person dead today, police said. The manner in which the accident took place has left Twitteratis shocked. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, an SUV - being driven in the correct lane - takes a sudden drift and hits a person who was walking on the footpath. The accident was captured on a camera installed near the spot. The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Girdhari, police said.

The information about the accident was received at Parliament Street police station, a senior police officer said. (WARNING: Disturbing Video Ahead)

Hit and Run or Intentional: Incident of this morning near Janpath, central Delhi in which one person by name Girdhari, 39 yrs sustained injuries in the accident. He was taken to RML hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. pic.twitter.com/4f4Txyq6mi — Bhaarat (@LucasSt79957001) March 30, 2022

Girdhari was shifted to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the the Indian Penal Code has been being registered, the DCP said. Girdhari used to work as mason, the police said, adding that efforts are on to catch the accused.

