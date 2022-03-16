Accommodate Ukraine-returned medical students in Indian colleges: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (March 16) called for an "extraordinary solution" and made several recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accommodate medical student returnees from war-torn Ukraine.

The TMC supremo in a letter to Modi informed that around 391 students who have returned to West Bengal from Ukraine “are passing through severe stress and anxiety due to their uncertain future”. Putting forth various suggestions for the National Medical Commission (NMC), which regulates medical education in India, the West Bengal CM said her government will extend financial assistance to the students who returned from Ukraine to meet the expenses on their course fees.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi requesting his urgent intervention and providing him with suggestions to accommodate and allow Ukraine returned students for internship in the govt medical colleges and admission in private medical colleges of the country. pic.twitter.com/asSsaftOAs — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

Banerjee asked the PM to allow Ukraine returned students for internships in the government medical colleges and admission in private medical colleges of the country. “The private medical colleges of the state have agreed to accommodate these students at state quota fees,” Banerjee added.

The West Bengal CM also urged Modi to relax the mandatory requirement of qualifying NEET-UG exam to get admissions to medical colleges. “The present stipulations of the NMC mandate that only those students who qualify the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET-UG) can only get admission into the medical colleges. Many of the students who have returned from Ukraine do not meet this requirement. It is requested that the relevant guidelines may be relaxed as a very special case to accommodate these students,” the letter read.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said, "Despite challenges posed by a serious ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India ensured the safe return of 22,500 citizens to their homes under `Operation Ganga`. Besides Indian citizens, 150 foreign nationals of 18 countries were also evacuated from conflict zones and brought to India in line with India`s principle of `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam`, Jaishankar added.

(With agency inputs)

