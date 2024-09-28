Accusation Against Ex-RG Kar Principal Is Grave, Could Attract Capital Punishment If Proved: Court

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: A designated Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court denied bail to former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in the case pertaining to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the college premises.

A designated CBI court, while denying, has observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation against him is grave and could attract capital punishment if proved.

The central probe agency had arrested Ghosh and former officer in charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, for alleged tampering of evidence and delay in filing of FIR in the doctor's rape and murder case.

In its order dictated on September 25, the court said that it appears from the case diary that the process of investigation by the central probe agency is in full swing.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S Dey, who denied the bail prayer of Ghosh, observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation is grave and, if proved, it may attract capital punishment, as reported by news agency PTI. It is handed in the rarest of rare cases.

The judge said that the court is of the opinion that “it would be an injustice flouting the principle of equity to release the accused on bail." He said in the order that a person may commit an offence with the help of others, and there is no need to be present for the other accused at the place of occurrence.

The court also rejected the bail prayer of Abhijit Mondal. It granted the CBI's prayer for judicial custody of the two accused till September 30.

Ghosh's counsel claimed before the judge at Sealdah Court here that he was falsely implicated in the case and there was no act on his part to commit the crime as alleged. The body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee medic was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital on August 9.

