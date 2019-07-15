close

Acharya Devvrat

Acharya Devvrat to be Gujarat Governor, Kalraj Mishra to replace him in HP

While Acharya Devvrat had been appointed as HP Governor in August of 2015, this would be Kalraj Mishra's first stint as Governor.

Acharya Devvrat to be Gujarat Governor, Kalraj Mishra to replace him in HP
File photo

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat was on Monday transferred and appointed as Gujarat's new Governor. Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kalraj Mishra will take over charge as HP's new Governor.

President Ram Nath Kovind made the changes and announced that while Devvrat will take charge as Gujarat Governor, Mishra will take over as HP Governor. Both appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

First appointed Governor of HP in August of 2015, Devvrat has been credited for taking concrete steps against a number of social evils, including drug abuse in the state. Interestingly, he had been appointed around the same time as President Kovind had been named Bihar Governor.

Taking over from Devvrat in HP would be Mishra who had previously opted out contesting Lok Sabha election 2019. The veteran BJP politician had said he would want to devote his time for working for the party instead of contesting polls. He had previously served as the Union Cabinet minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

