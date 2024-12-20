'Acting Like Dictators': BJP Leader CT Ravi Slams Karnataka Govt After Arrest Over 'Derogatory' Remarks

BJP leader CT Ravi on Friday took a hit at the ruling party in the state and accused the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government of acting like 'dictators' following his arrest in a case filed by Karnataka minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

"They (state government) have acted like dictators, there is a full stop to everything, dictatorship will not last long," said CT Ravi after he was arrested on the complaint by Karnataka minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

The BJP leader was brought to Bengaluru to produce before the People's Representative court in connection to the case.

Visuals showed police officials escorting BJP leader CT Ravi to the court.

This comes after Belagavi's Fifth JMFC Court on Friday directed BJP leader and MLC CT Ravi to appear before the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru.

The Hirebagewadi police presented their case before the court, seeking a transit warrant for Ravi. The court granted their request and ordered the police to take him into custody as part of the legal process.

The matter will now proceed at the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai responded to the case and said, "When there was a slogan Pakistan zindabad, they never arrested anybody, they took time for FCL report for 2 months and then made arrest.

Here, no procedure has been done. There is a Police Raj in Karnataka. Investigation must be done and truth must come out and then action must be taken. Police are being misused nowadays."

Ravi was arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Karnataka cabinet minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar following which, an FIR was lodged against him.

The BJP leader was arrested and brought to the district court by Belagavi police. Before being taken to court, he underwent a medical checkup at the Mutag Health Center in Belagavi.

Ravi filed a counter-complaint at the Khanapura police station in Belagavi, accusing Congress leaders Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Chamaraja Hattiholi, DK Shivakumar, Saddam, and others of attempting to kill him.

He alleged that the police brought him to the Khanapura police station without providing a reason.

"Police brought me to Khanapura police station around 8 pm. They didn't tell me in which case they brought me. They're not registering my complaint; they're not even filing a zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress government must take responsibility," CT Ravi claimed.

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar earlier in the day addressed the alleged derogatory remarks made by CT Ravi during the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session. Speaking to reporters at her residence in Belagavi, she expressed distress over the incident.