Action On Narco-Terror Network, NIA Seizes Over Rs 2.27 Cr In Handwara

Handwara: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken tough action against the narco-terror links in the Handwara region. The operation, conducted on Saturday, resulted in the seizure of four immovable properties and the confiscation of ₹2.27 crores in cash.

The targeted properties, located in the tehsil Handwara of Kupwara district, belonged to four individuals implicated in the narco-terror case. The accused include Afaq Ahmad Wani, Muneer Ahmad Pandey, Saleem Andrabi, and Islam ul Haq. The NIA invoked Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to attach these properties.

A total of 12 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case which involves the use of proceeds from narcotic drugs to fund violent activities by proscribed terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating in the Handwara-Kupwara region. The NIA has charged 15 individuals in its charge sheet related to this case.

The investigation was initiated following the discovery of a black bag containing a large sum of Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denominations during a routine vehicle check in the Langate area of Handwara. The bag was found in a white Creta car without a registration number. Abdul Momin Peer, the driver of the vehicle, revealed information about the narco-terror nexus during preliminary questioning, leading to an extensive NIA investigation.

During the subsequent searches at the residences of the accused, the NIA seized 21 kg of heroin along with various incriminating materials and substantial amounts of cash. This operation marks a crucial step towards disrupting the financial channels supporting terrorism in the region.