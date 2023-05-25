topStoriesenglish2613442
Action Soon Again Karnataka MLA Who Said Siddaramaiah 'Got Hindus Killed'

"Cases have been registered against them and action will be initiated. All necessary action would be taken in future," he maintained.

May 25, 2023

Action Soon Again Karnataka MLA Who Said Siddaramaiah 'Got Hindus Killed'

Karnataka Police Chief Alok Mohan on Thursday stated that action will be initiated against BJP MLAs Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Harish Poonja over their "objectionable" remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He was responding to reporters after chairing a meeting of police officers on the next course of action against former minister and BJP MLA from Bengaluru Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan and MLA from Dakshina Kannada district Harish Poonja.

"Cases have been registered against them and action will be initiated. All necessary action would be taken in future," he maintained. The Karnataka police have filed an FIR on the complaint by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana in Mysuru against Narayan. BJP MLA from Belthangady constituency in Dakshina Kannada district Harish Poonja had stirred a controversy by stating that the Chief Minister had got 24 Hindu activists killed.

MLA Poonja had allegedly issued the statement while venting out ire on Hindu activists who campaigned for Congress while attending a local function. The audio and video have gone viral on social media. "Satyajith Surathkal, a Hindu activist had carried out campaigning for the Congress. "You have sought to vote for Siddaramaiah who got 24 Hindu activists killed. You have sought a vote for Congress which is proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal," he said. The statement had stirred a controversy. Karnataka Congress is maintaining that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing life threat and demanded action against former BJP minister Dr Narayan.

Lakshmana has stated in Mysuru on Thursday that CM Siddaramaiah faced life threat from BJP even now. "Against this background we are demanding action against former minister Ashwath Narayan. His statement to finish off Siddaramaiah like erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan is still going viral on social media. There is a possibility of Siddaramaiah being attacked," he explained. Ashwath Narayan in turn had hit out at the Congress and maintained that the party is pursuing politics of hatred in the state. Narayan claimed that as soon as the Congress came to power, the police were pressured and got the FIR done against him. "I had only slammed Siddaramaiah`s love towards erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. I don`t have any enmity against him," he claimed. "I had also apologised in the session for my statement. The case should have ended there but it is not happening. After coming to power Congress is pursuing politics of hatred," he maintained.

