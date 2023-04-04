Actions Technology's Smartwatch SoC Powered India's Leading Brands

There were numerous product launches throughout the quarter as brands sought to grow their offline presence across the country.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Senior Research Analyst Anshika Jain commented, “India’s Smartwatch shipments grew by 4x annually in Q2 2022, with Fire-Boltt leading. Fire Boltt and Noise captured more than half of the total smartwatch market.

Fire-Boltt, a leading watch brand in India, has launched its latest smartwatch, Fire-Boltt Infinity. The watch features a 1.6-inch high-definition display, voice assistant, and supports Bluetooth calls and over 300 sports modes. With 4GB of built-in storage space, it can store up to 300 songs and can be connected to any TWS headset for Bluetooth playback. The Fire-Boltt Infinity is powered by the ATS3085 smartwatch solution from Actions Technology. It is available on Fire-Boltt's official website and Amazon India.

The ATS3085 series of Actions is a dual mode single chip that has achieved mass production earlier in the market, supporting AI ENC, Bluetooth 5.3 standard and a dual core heterogeneous architecture based on MCU+DSP. It also incorporates a graphics accelerator, Sensor hub module, Bluetooth radio frequency (RF) and base band, Power Management Unit (PMU), audio codec, screen and sensor peripheral interface module, and is tailored for smart watches. A single chip achieves functions such as driving the display screen, running sports health algorithms, Bluetooth calls, local decoding, enabling Bluetooth to distribute music to TWS headphones etc. On the premise of the low power consumption technology, Actions enables intelligent wearable products to have a smoother display and ultra-long standby experience, providing competitive single chip solution design with high performance, high frame rate and low power consumption.

Advanced Display Design Technology

The chip includes a 2D GPU that accelerates blending, filling, and copying for advanced display design. Accelerated text A4 and A8 drawing, semi-transparent effects during sliding, and direct access to high-speed DDR OPI PSRAM make a gorgeous UI performance up to 466*466@60Hz, resulting in a smoother touch experience and seamless screen refreshing.

Extended Battery Life

Our smartwatch solution incorporates Actions' low power design technology, ensuring outstanding performance while achieving excellent power consumption. According to laboratory tests conducted by Actions, the MCU's power consumption is 16uA/Mhz@3.8V, with BR connection consumption <100μA@500ms, BLE connection consumption <70μA@500ms, and dual connection consumption of BR and BLE <110uA@500ms.

Dual-mode Bluetooth

The Actions Technology smartwatch chip is one of the earliest dual-mode Bluetooth single chips to achieve mass production. It integrates both BLE and BT SoC modes, and supports the latest Bluetooth BLE Audio and Classic BT Audio dual-mode specifications. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3 standard, allowing for uninterrupted data transmission during phone calls and audio streaming, as well as features like Bluetooth calling and distributing music to TWS earphones.

High-quality audio (AI ENC)

The high-quality sound on the smartwatch is supported by professional AI noise reduction algorithms integrated into the chip. The AI ENC technology provides high-quality voice restoration and deep noise reduction of up to 40dB. It uses a combination of acoustic and signal processing, along with deep learning speech models and intelligent scene recognition to determine the appropriate noise reduction model quickly. It covers various types of noise and effectively eliminates over ten million types of environmental noise, delivering stable and clear call quality.

In late 2021, Actions® Technology officially launched its first-generation ATS3085 series of smartwatch single-chip solutions, marking its entry into the smart wearables market. To date, the first-generation smartwatch chips have been used in multiple watch models from well-known brands such as Noise, realme, boAt, and Fire-Boltt, and have penetrated into the top smartwatch brands in India.

More landing applications and production cases are expected to come this year. Meanwhile, Actions® Technologies is set to release two new generations of smartwatch chips, ATS3085E and ATS3085S, in 2023. Stay tuned for more updates!

About Actions Technology Co., Ltd

Better chip, better audio visual life! Actions devotes its resources to developing SoCs for low power wireless communication, multimedia processing and other IoT technologies. Over the years Actions has developed a portfolio of IP involving Bluetooth communication, ADC/DAC, power consumption management, high-speed analog interface and audio processing. Customers can leverage Actions’ IP with complete hardware and firmware engineering tools to accelerate the development of end products using Actions IC chips.

For more information, visit: www.actions-semi.com

TEL：+86-755-86169866

Email:mp-sales@actions-semi.com

